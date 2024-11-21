Three women with forged passports arrested at KIA

Alert immigration officials at Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday (November 19) caught three women from Andhra Pradesh trying to board a flight to Oman on tourist visas with forged passports. They were identified as Lakshmi Pasupeleti, 39, from Kadapa, Gondi Lakshmi Devi, 42, from Ananthpur and Nagalakshmi, 30, from East Godavari. They were apprehended during document verification.

They were trying to board a Muscat-bound flight. A verification of their travelling documents by the immigration officials revealed that the travellers’ passports had been fabricated to conceal their previous travel history. They later confessed that they worked as domestic help in other Gulf countries.

The officials suspect a local agent helped them to take up another job and was trying to send them on a tourist visa to Oman with forged documents. The three have been arrested, and investigations are on.

