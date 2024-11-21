ADVERTISEMENT

Three women with forged passports arrested at KIA

Published - November 21, 2024 11:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Alert immigration officials at Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday (November 19) caught three women from Andhra Pradesh trying to board a flight to Oman on tourist visas with forged passports. They were identified as Lakshmi Pasupeleti, 39, from Kadapa, Gondi Lakshmi Devi, 42, from Ananthpur and Nagalakshmi, 30, from East Godavari. They were apprehended during document verification.

They were trying to board a Muscat-bound flight. A verification of their travelling documents by the immigration officials revealed that the travellers’ passports had been fabricated to conceal their previous travel history. They later confessed that they worked as domestic help in other Gulf countries.

The officials suspect a local agent helped them to take up another job and was trying to send them on a tourist visa to Oman with forged documents. The three have been arrested, and investigations are on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US