ADVERTISEMENT

Three women from Mysuru die at a resort swimming pool near Mangaluru

Published - November 17, 2024 01:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The incident took place at the resort at Peribail, Battappady Cross Road under Someshwara village at about 10.05 a.m., a police release said

The Hindu Bureau

Three women from Mysuru drown and die at the swimming pool of Vazco Beach Resort under Ullal police station limits on the outskirts of Mangaluru on November 17 morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police gave their names as N. Keerthana (21), daughter of S. Naveen Kumar, 2645, Second Cross Road, Devaraj Mohalla, Hebbal II stage, Vijayanagara; M. D. Nishitha (21), daughter of Mallesh, 89, IV cross, Kuribara Halli; and S. Parvathi (20), daughter of M N Srinivas, 828, 11th cross, Ramanuja Road, K R Mohalla.

The incident took place at the resort at Peribail, Battappady Cross Road under Someshwara village at about 10.05 a.m., a police release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

They had checked in at the resort on November 16 and drowned while playing in the water.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The resort belonged to one Manohar, the release added.

Ullal police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Mangalore / death

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US