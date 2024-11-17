Three women from Mysuru die at a resort swimming pool near Mangaluru

Three women from Mysuru drown and die at the swimming pool of Vazco Beach Resort under Ullal police station limits on the outskirts of Mangaluru on November 17 morning.

Police gave their names as N. Keerthana (21), daughter of S. Naveen Kumar, 2645, Second Cross Road, Devaraj Mohalla, Hebbal II stage, Vijayanagara; M. D. Nishitha (21), daughter of Mallesh, 89, IV cross, Kuribara Halli; and S. Parvathi (20), daughter of M N Srinivas, 828, 11th cross, Ramanuja Road, K R Mohalla.

The incident took place at the resort at Peribail, Battappady Cross Road under Someshwara village at about 10.05 a.m., a police release said.

They had checked in at the resort on November 16 and drowned while playing in the water.

The resort belonged to one Manohar, the release added.

Ullal police are investigating.

