 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three women from Mysuru die at a resort swimming pool near Mangaluru

The incident took place at the resort at Peribail, Battappady Cross Road under Someshwara village at about 10.05 a.m., a police release said

Published - November 17, 2024 01:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Three women from Mysuru drown and die at the swimming pool of Vazco Beach Resort under Ullal police station limits on the outskirts of Mangaluru on November 17 morning.

Police gave their names as N. Keerthana (21), daughter of S. Naveen Kumar, 2645, Second Cross Road, Devaraj Mohalla, Hebbal II stage, Vijayanagara; M. D. Nishitha (21), daughter of Mallesh, 89, IV cross, Kuribara Halli; and S. Parvathi (20), daughter of M N Srinivas, 828, 11th cross, Ramanuja Road, K R Mohalla.

The incident took place at the resort at Peribail, Battappady Cross Road under Someshwara village at about 10.05 a.m., a police release said.

They had checked in at the resort on November 16 and drowned while playing in the water.

The resort belonged to one Manohar, the release added.

Ullal police are investigating.

Published - November 17, 2024 01:48 pm IST

Related Topics

Mangalore / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.