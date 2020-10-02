Three women allege they have tested ‘positive’ without being swabbed

Three women, residents of South Bengaluru, have complained to the BBMP and the police that although they have not been swabbed, they have been informed that they are COVID-19 positive.

The BBMP, meanwhile, has denied the allegation.

Vani M.B., resident of Bommanahalli, along with her relatives Ranjitha and Vidyashree was stopped by a few BBMP personnel near Banashankari Metro Station on September 24, and asked to give swabs for tests. When the women refused, the personnel asked them to give their mobile phone numbers.

“When they showed us their identity cards, we gave them our numbers and immediately got an OTP. They forcibly took the OTP from us. In 10 minutes, we got an SRF Id message that our samples had been collected. After two days, we were shocked when we got a call that we have tested positive,” Ms. Vani told The Hindu.

“We have complained to the BBMP health officials and lodged a complaint in Kumaraswamy Layout police station,” she said.

Disputing the allegations, Munish Moudgil, zonal coordinator for south zone, said: “We have their swabs. They themselves gave their mobile phone numbers. This cannot be fudged by the staff.” He said the samples were drawn near Banashankari Metro Station where 70 to 80 samples are collected daily.

“The health staff on September 24 collected about 65 samples and these three were among that. We will investigate this in detail,” he said.