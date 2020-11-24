Three-wheelers for physically disabled

MYSURU

24 November 2020 00:49 IST

On the occasion of actor Ambareesh’s second death anniversary on November 24, Mandya MP Sumalatha will hand over motorised three-wheelers to ten physically-disabled persons.

Ms. Sumalatha will distribute ten motorised three-wheelers to the identified beneficiaries from the MP’s Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund.

The distribution programme will be organised in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mandya at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

