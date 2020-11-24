KarnatakaMYSURU 24 November 2020 00:49 IST
Three-wheelers for physically disabled
On the occasion of actor Ambareesh’s second death anniversary on November 24, Mandya MP Sumalatha will hand over motorised three-wheelers to ten physically-disabled persons.
Ms. Sumalatha will distribute ten motorised three-wheelers to the identified beneficiaries from the MP’s Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund.
The distribution programme will be organised in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mandya at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
