Three wards now free of containment zones

Three wards are now free of containment zones with no new cases being reported for a period of 28 days. The three wards are Hosahalli (124), Karisandra (166), and Ramaswamypalya (62).

In a video message on Thursday, BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar confirmed this and said that a new containment zone in Malleswaram ward (45) had been set up with a new case being detected there.

According to the BBMP’s war room report, there were three wards with containment zones in Bommanahalli zone, one in Mahadevapura zone, five each in East, South and West zones, and two in Rajarajeshwarinagar zone. Barring five containment zones – Beguru (192), BTM Layout (176), Shivajinagar (92), Hogasandra (189), and Malleawaram (45) – the remaining wards will be free of containment zones by the end of the month, the report stated.

Meanwhile, the commissioner clarified that there was no shortage of staff in the BBMP’s fever clinics. He said that separate teams, which included health officials under the Deputy Commissioner (Urban) office, had been constituted to screen travellers coming into the city. These screening teams had been station at the Kempegowda bus station and the various check posts across the city, he added.