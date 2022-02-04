Three victims of online cheating in Mysuru get their money back

MYSURU

CEN police swing into action, conduct probe

Swift action by sleuths from the Cyber Economics and Narcotics crime (CEN) police station in Mysuru helped three victims of online cheating get their money back.

The victims had lodged separate complaints with the CEN police station in the city that they had been cheated by fraudsters and their money had been transferred to bank accounts in different parts of the country.

While ₹44,000 had been transferred from the credit card of complainant Rajnikanth from Choranahalli in Mysuru, another complainant, Sohan Jain from J P. Nagar, said he had transferred ₹6,000 to a fraudster, who promised him a job. Another complainant, Mahadevaswamy, a resident of Vijayangar, said the fraudster had cheated him of ₹25,000 online after convincing him to part with the OTP (One Time Password).

Soon after receiving the complaints, the Quick Response Team from the CEN police station in Mysuru got in touch with the managers, nodal officers and legal team members of core banking of the banks to which the funds had been transferred and ensured that the accounts of the accused were frozen.

After the accounts were frozen, the fraudulently transferred money was returned to the complainants, said a press statement from the Mysuru City Police.

The investigation was carried out by Inspector of CEN police station Jayakumar and his team under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru (Law and Order) Pradeep Gunti.

City Police Commissioner Chandragupta, who has appreciated the police action, has appealed to the general public in Mysuru City Police Commissionerate’s jurisdiction to get in touch with the CEN police station if they are cheated by online fraudsters. They can contact the police station on 0821-2418598, National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) or toll free number 155260.