Three vegetable vendors killed in accident on Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway

December 05, 2022 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

Three vegetable vendors, including two women, were killed while four others were injured when the goods vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge, after the driver lost control, on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway near Narayana Palya gate near Kudur in Ramanagara district, in the wee hours of Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Manjunath, 31, Lakshmmamma, 45, and Rathnamma, 50, residents of Belluru, near Nagamangala. The deceased, along with three others, were travelling in the goods vehicle to go to Dasanapura AMPC yard to get vegetables around 1.30 a.m. The police said the vegetable vendors used to regularly go to the APMC yard to get the vegetables and sell them in their hometown.

Initial investigations revealed that the driver was drowsy and was also overspeeding. While the driver and three others travelling in the cabin escaped with minor injuries, the three persons sitting in the back of the vehicle were crushed to death as it toppled and rolled over several times before coming to rest deep below in the gorge. Passers-by noticed the accident, and informed the police, who shifted the victims to the hospital. The vehicle was pulled out later with the help of a crane.

The Kudur police have arrested the driver and charged him for causing death due to negligence, and rash and negligent driving. The driver was subjected to medical examination, and he was not drunk.