Three unidentified men assault AAP leader

March 19, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A youth leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was assaulted by three unidentified persons on Jakkur Main Road on March 17. Based on a complaint by Girish Kumar Naidu, the Amruthahalli police have registered an FIR.

Mr. Naidu and his friend Parthiban, 27, residents of Ayyappa Nagar in K.R. Puram were driving from Jakkur to a private hospital in K.R. Puram at around 9.30 pm.

Three men riding on two bikes, waylaid the complainant’s car and forced them to get out. They started to hurl abuses without any reason and assaulted the duo. The accused were holding beer bottles and one of them smashed the bottle on the road and threatened to stab the victims.

The accused escaped as passersby stopped and started to enquire. 

Mr. Naidu is vice-president of AAP Bengaluru’ s youth wing and joined the party recently. The police said they are searching for the accused and are examining CCTV footage.

