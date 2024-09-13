Three trains to be extended to Ashokapuram from November 15

The renovated and expanded Ashokapuram station will be the originating point for three trains effective November 15.

They are Wodeyar Express, Malgudi Express, and the weekly special train to Tirupati. This was announced by Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna, here on Friday after inspecting the Ashokapura railway station and the workshop.

Mr. Somanna later told media persons that the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will visit Mysuru on November 15 to interact with senior railway officials and discuss the work in progress on various projects in the division.

In addition to extension of trains to the expanded station, parking area will also be further developed and other amenities introduced for the benefit of the traveling public, he added.

The Ashokapuram railway station had only three platforms earlier but expansion and renovation works were taken up at a cost of more than ₹30 crore. The full-length high-level platforms boast complete shelter apart and three new lines have been provided along with water supply facility for train coaches. A spacious parking area has also been developed, complemented by a new second entry, improving connectivity for nearby localities.

Mr. Somanna said that once the new facilities are inaugurated and the services of three trains are extended, the congestion at the Mysuru railway station will reduce and enhance passenger experience.

The Minister, accompanied by MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, T.S. Srivatsa, MLA, and Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal visited the main Mysuru Railway Station, inspected the waiting halls, catering facilities on the platforms, and interacted with the station’s staff apart from those engaged in sanitation work and porters.

Mr. Yaduveer urged the railway authorities to expedite the station development work of Mysuru which is being taken up at a cost of over ₹493 crore. This entails the construction of four new platforms and additional pit lines apart from creating a new entrance.

