Three tourists drown in Abbey falls

Three tourists drowned in Abbey falls near Madikeri in Kodagu district on Sunday.

Superintendent of Kodagu district police M.A. Aiyappa told reporters that the deceased were part of a group of 16 tourists from Hyderabad, who stayed overnight in a lodge in Kushalnagar, before visiting Abbey falls in Mukkodlu in Madikeri rural police station limits on Sunday afternoon.

During their visit to the tourist location, three of them were sitting on banks of the river when one of them slipped and fell into the river. Soon, the other two also jumped into the waters to save him. Mr. Aiyappa said that the three drowned into river as none of them knew swimming. Police and fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies from the river. The dead have been identified by the police as Shyam, 36, Sriharsha, 18, and Shahindra, 16. The post mortem was conducted at Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences in Madikeri and the bodies were handed over to the relatives.