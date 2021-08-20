Three to receive Devaraj Urs Award

Bengaluru

20 August 2021 01:24 IST

The State government has selected Basavaprabhu Lakhangowda Patil of Athani in Belagavi district, S.G. Susheelamma of Sumangali Seva Ashrama, Bengaluru, and K. Bhaskar Das of Yekkaru in Dakshina Kannada for D. Devaraj Urs Award for 2019–20, 2020–21, and 2021–22, respectively.

The award would be presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister Devaraj Urs, at a function to be held at Banquet Hall of the State Secretariat, said Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Kota Srinivas Poojari.

Mr. Patil, 75, advocate by profession, has been providing free legal service to the deprived sections of society. He started a special school for 50 child labourers and worked for eradication of the Devadasi system.

Ms. Susheelamma, 82, has been running Sumangali Seva Ashrama and providing education for 600 children. She has also set up a healthcare centre for the poor and slum-dwellers in Bengaluru.

Mr. Das, 64, has been appointed as a member of the National Development and Welfare Board for Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities, under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.