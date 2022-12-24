Three tiger cubs on display at Mysuru zoo

December 24, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MYSURU

It’s a happy time at the century-old Mysuru zoo as three new tiger cubs are on display for the visitors.

The cubs were born to Tara, a white tigress, and Rockey, a male tiger, which was added to the zoo’s collection after its rescue in Hunsur four years ago. Tara, who is eight years old now, was brought to the zoo from the zoo in Chennai, on August 3, 2018.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar released the tiger cubs for public viewing on Saturday.

The cubs are a center of attraction

The timing of the public display of the cubs coincides with the Christmas holidays as the zoo has been witnessing record footfall.

Among the three cubs, two are females and one male. Each cub weighs between 30-35 kilograms. A total of 19 tiger cubs, including seven males and 12 females, were born at the zoo since 2010.

The male cub born to Tara and Rockey will be shifted to Chitradurga Zoo in the coming days.

In total, the zoo has 11 tigers, including five females, three males and three cubs. At Chamundi Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Koorgalli here, there are six tigers. All these tigers were the rescued ones.

Rescued, captured and injured wild animals are treated at the Chamundi Animal Conservation, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre on the city outskirts instead of being brought to the hospital located inside the Mysuru zoo, as a hi-tech wildlife veterinary hospital has come up at the rescue centre.

The rescue centre was established at Koorgalli village, off Mysuru-Hunsur Road, by the Mysuru zoo. This is the second such centre in Karnataka after the one at Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru.

The centre was built as the zoo lacked space on its premises to accommodate wild animals brought for treatment. Moreover, there would be chances of spread of infections from the wild animals to zoo animals and therefore the rescue centre was set up at Koorgalli, where 113.21 acres of land was allotted to the Zoo Authority of Karnataka for setting up the country’s biggest Gaur (Indian bison) conservation breeding centre.

The centre has eight holding rooms where tigers, leopards and other animals are housed. These animals were either ailing, disabled or cannot be displayed at the zoo for some reasons.

In the absence of an independent rescue centre, the animals were kept at the zoo. The rescue centre was therefore proposed as the zoo lacked space to accommodate animals brought in for rehabilitation. The zoo cannot keep rescued wild animals on its premises for a long period as such animals need independent space for their rehabilitation under natural conditions.

The Mysuru zoo drew up a plan to improve animal and bird collection in small and mini zoos, which are seeing a remarkable development over the years drawing more footfall. One of the major demands from the small zoos has been to house tigers since they have to sustain themselves generating revenue from the gate collections. If the animal collections at the zoos improve, the footfalls are also expected to improve, doubling their revenue. In view of this, major zoos like Mysuru zoo were improving their collections by donating animals like tigers.