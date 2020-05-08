Three test positive in Chitradurga

Three persons quarantined in a government hostel in Chitradurga after they had arrived from Ahmedabad in Gujarat tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

District Health Officer Palaksha.C.L. told The Hindu that the three men aged 64 years had come to Chitradurga on May 5 after attending a religious meet.

Now the total number of cases in the district is four. One has recovered and three are active cases.

Chitradurga district is in the green zone as there were no positive cases in the district since March 24.