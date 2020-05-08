Karnataka

Three test positive in Chitradurga

Three persons quarantined in a government hostel in Chitradurga after they had arrived from Ahmedabad in Gujarat tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

District Health Officer Palaksha.C.L. told The Hindu that the three men aged 64 years had come to Chitradurga on May 5 after attending a religious meet.

Now the total number of cases in the district is four. One has recovered and three are active cases.

Chitradurga district is in the green zone as there were no positive cases in the district since March 24.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2020 5:52:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/three-test-positive-in-chitradurga/article31535896.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY