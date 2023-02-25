ADVERTISEMENT

Three technical cell police personnel suspended for sharing CDR with third party

February 25, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The city Police Commissioner suspended three police personnel for allegedly taking the call detail record (CDR) of a woman working in a media house and passing it on to a private person.

The woman complained to the Police Commissioner, who ordered a CCB probe. Based on the CCB report, it was confirmed they were guilty and the Police commissioner issued a suspension order pending inquiry.

The accused are Suresh, Superintendent of Central Division technical cell, head constable Somashekhar, and constable Nagaraj.

The probe revealed that they were working in the technical cell to monitor anti-social activities. Suresh had earlier worked as the staff of a Minister. A person had approached Suresh through the Minister seeking the CDR of the woman journalist.

Suresh roped in the duo to get the details..

