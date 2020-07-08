Karnataka

Three teachers suspended

Deputy Director of Public Instruction B.H. Gonal has placed three government teachers from Sindhanur taluk under suspension on the charge of dereliction of duty, according to a press release here on Wednesday. Shivakumar, co-teacher of government high school of Kanihal village, M. Eranna, co-teacher of government upgraded high school in Kurkunda village and Sunitha Jingade, co-teacher of government high school in Hanchinal camp of Sindhanur taluk, were the teachers suspended.

“The charge of irresponsibility and dereliction of duty was levelled against these three teachers because they distributed CCERR-B series of Mathematics question papers to students instead CCERF-A during the SSLC examination conducted on June 27. And, it was also confirmed that the question papers were changed,” the release said. Action was taken under 10(1)(D) of Karnataka Civil Services Rules 1957, it added.

