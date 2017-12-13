Three teachers suspended for giving alcohol to students

Three teachers including the headmaster of a government high school were suspended on Wednesday for allegedly giving liquor instead of water to students in Tumakuru district.

Six teachers and a woman assistant had taken the students of government high school of Bommala Devi Pura in Koratagere taluk on a three-day educational excursion to the coastal districts. While they were returning on the night of December 10, the bus stopped near Belur in Hassan district and some of the students danced and felt tired and asked the teachers for water. The teachers, in an inebriated state, gave the water bottles which contained alcohol to the students. Seven students drank alcohol and some of them vomited.

The students who had drank alcohol told their parents about the incident. The parents complained against the headmaster the school, Sachidanand, Hindi teacher Sheik Muzammil and Arts teacher Dhan Singh Rathod to the SDMC president.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction of Madhugiri educational district Rajendra told The Hindu “I received a complaint regarding the incident yesterday (December 12). I visited the school and found that the teachers had given alcohol instead of water to the students.”

He said that the three teachers including the headmaster were suspended.