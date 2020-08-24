Three teachers from State to receive national award

It recognises their contribution to education

Three teachers from Karnataka have been selected to receive the prestigious President’s National Awards for Teachers 2020. In all, 47 teachers from schools across the country will receive the award instituted by the Union Ministry of Education.

From Karnataka, Chemmalar Shanmugam, headmistress, Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, AFS (East), Jalahalli, Bengaluru; Yakub S., teacher, Government High School Nada, Nada, Belthangady, Dakshina Kannada, and Surekha Jagannath, teacher, Government High School, Bandarwad, Afzalpur, Kalaburagi, are the recipients.

The award, instituted in 1958, is presented to recognise the unique contribution of teachers. The award would celebrate commitment and efforts of teachers in improving quality of school education and also enriching the lives of their students. Every year, the award is presented on September 5 that marks the birth anniversary of former president Dr. S. Radhakrishnan.

Selection process

This year, the Ministry’s Department of School Education and Literacy constituted a national level independent jury to select the recipients. The jury reviewed a list of 153 teachers as shortlisted by committees set up by States and Union Territories and also organisational selection committees through a videoconference.

The jury considered the applications and presentations made by all shortlisted teachers and after detailed deliberations, recommended names of 47 teachers. Ms. Chemmalar is the only teacher from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan to be selected for the award.