Three taken ill after snacks, dinner at UAS PG hostel in Raichur

Updated - June 06, 2024 07:29 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 07:28 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

As many as three postgraduate girl students staying in a hostel of the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in Raichur fell ill after consuming snacks on Wednesday evening and dinner at night.

According to Vice-Chancellor of UAS Hanumanthappa, the girl students ate Panipuri on Wednesday as evening snacks and consumed egg curry at night.

After consuming these, one girl student fell ill and got treatment at a private hospital that night itself. And, thereafter, on Thursday morning, two other girl students, who faced similar illness, also took treatment.

At present, all three students have recovered and there is no need to worry, he said.

“A total of 110 girl students are residents of the PG hostel and of them, 15 have gone on vacation. Now, 95 students are in the hostel,” warden of the hostel Vijaya Wali said.

