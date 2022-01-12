Karnataka

Three suffer burns in fire at sugar factory

Three workers suffered burns, one seriously, in a fire accident in Kedarnath Sugar Factory at Kerakalamatti village in Bagalkot district on Wednesday.

The private factory is owned by a consortium led by Minister for Mines and Geology Murugesh Nirani.

The fire broke out near the boiler in the sugar factory.

A worker began running across the factory floor after his dress caught fire. He suffered severe burns. His two colleagues also suffered burns.

The injured were admitted to a hospital in Bagalkot. The condition of one of them is serious, a police officer from Bagalkot said.


