Three successful liver transplant operations in two weeks at Prabhakar Kore Hospital

September 27, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors in the Department of Gastroenterology and Liver Disease have successfully completed three liver transplant operations at the KLE Society Dr Prabhakar Kore Hospital in Belagavi in the last two weeks.

All the organs came from the bodies of donors who had suffered brain death.

The donors were 25-year-old Durgesh Uppar from KIMS Hubballi, 42-year-old Sakshi Bandivedkar from Jaysingpur, Maharashtra, and a 25-year-old youth from Belagavi.

These organs were transplanted to patients from Bellad Bagewadi and Karoshi in Belagavi district and Chikmagaluru. All patients who received the organs are recovering and they will soon be discharged, said a release from head of the department Santosh Hajare.

A team led by Sonal Asthana from Aster Hospital in Bengaluru and Sudharshan Chougale, liver transplant surgeon at KLE Hospital, conducted the surgeries. Anaesthetists Rajesh Mane and Manjunath Patil assisted them.

Administrator Basavaraj Bijjargi, transplant coordinators Geeta Desai and Basavaraj Majati, nursing and other staff were part of the team.

The hospital has conducted nine successful liver transplants in 10 months. It is the only liver transplant centre in the entire North Karnataka and Goa region, said the release.

KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore and medical director Colonel M. Dayananda have complimented the team. They also thanked the family members of those who donated the organs.

