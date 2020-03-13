Three students with symptoms of COVID-19 admitted to hospital in Manipal

Three students have been admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Manipal with symptoms of COVID-19.
Sudhir Chandra Sooda, District Health and Family Welfare Officer, told The Hindu that two students aged about 22 years had been admitted to the Kasturba Hospital with symptoms of COVID-19 on March 12, while a third student had been admitted to the hospital on Friday.
Of the three, one student had visited the U.S., while another had visited Kuwait and the third had visited Malaysia recently. The reports of the throat swabs have been sent to the lab and the results were awaited, Dr. Sooda said.
