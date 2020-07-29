Three students with COVID-19 to write CET in Mysuru

MYSURU

29 July 2020 17:43 IST

10,368 students from Mysuru district to appear for the test on Thursday, Friday

Three COVID-19 positive students are among 10,368 students appearing for the Common Entrance Test (CET) scheduled on Thursday and Friday in Mysuru district.

The three will write the test in a separate room at the COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC) established at the KSOU Academic building near Mysore airport. They would be ferried to the CCC from their homes in separate ambulances and dropped back to their homes after the test. Two doctors, a college principal and a lecturer have been asked to coordinate with the students.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar on Wednesday said the answer scripts of the COVID-19 students will be sealed and placed in a box which will be opened only after one week as per the protocol.

The district has 26 test centres, including 20 in Mysuru city.

Mr. Sankar said all precautions had been taken for the safety of students like how the examination for the SSLC and the second PU (English paper) was conducted with test centres fully sanitised.

The students have been told to report to their respective centres two hours before the test for undergoing mandatory screening from the health staff. Masks and social distancing are compulsory, he said, adding thermal screening of every student will commence at 8 a.m.

Five ambulances will be kept on stand-by in the city and one each in the taluk headquarters.

The Deputy Commissioner said the PU Department was fully prepared for the smooth conduct of the test and students can call the COVID-19 helpline in case of any doubts with regard to issues pertaining to home quarantine, home isolation, and anything connected to COVID-19 management.

The parents coming to drop their wards at the centres had been told to leave immediately with ban orders in place and assemblage was strictly prohibited.