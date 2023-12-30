Three students of engg. college drown in Ponnampet

December 30, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - MYSURU

Three students of an engineering college at Ponnampet drowned in Barapole river in Begur village of Ponnampet taluk in Kodagu district.

They were identified as Menguttira P. Akash Bidappa, Uluvangada Sudesh Aiyappa, and Rashik Kungangada Kushalappa, all students of Coorg Institute of Technology at Ponnampet.

A group of four students went to the river at Arjigundi on Saturday afternoon. While three of them entered the waters, one did not, according to sources in the engineering college. The deceased students were in their early twenties.