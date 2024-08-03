Three students killed in road accident near Kolar

Three students of a private college in Bengaluru were killed and another escaped unhurt when the car they were travelling in crashed into a roadside tree on the outskirts of Kolar town on Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Harshavardhan from Hassan, Basavaraj from Ballari and Prajwal from Bangarapet, all in their early twenties. The victims are students of Reva University, and had been pursuing mechanical engineering. A probe revealed that the victims had gone to another friend Sai Gagan’s house in Kolar. Sai Gagan’s sister was getting married in August and he wanted to invite his friends and relatives in Bengaluru for the wedding. So the friends had gone to Sai Gagan’s house to collect wedding cards for distribution in the city.

As per the plan, Prajwal borrowed a car from his friend’s friend, a doctor, and was driving. After getting the invitations, they were heading to Bengaluru when Prajwal was driving the car and Sai Gagan was seated next to him.

The police suspect that Prajwal was overspeeding and lost control and crashed into a tree. Even though the car was mangled owing to the impact of the accident killing three of them on the spot, Sai Gagan escaped with minor injuries.

The Kolar rural police have registered a case of death due to rash and negligent driving act against Prajwal for further investigation. The police are awaiting post mortem reports to ascertain whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The police are also awaiting a report from the Transport Department officials to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

