February 27, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Belagavi

Three students were injured when a fire broke out accidentally in a government residential school in Vijayapura district on Tuesday.

The iinjured students, Sagar, Samarth and Mallikarjun, have been admitted to hospital.

They are recovering.

The accident occurred in the Morarji Desai School in Ghalapooji village near Muddebihal.

Police suspected that an electric short circuit caused the fire.

The school building was inaugurated only a few months ago.

