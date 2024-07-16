Three students injured after bus overturns in Raichur village

As many as three students sustained injuries after a government-owned bus they were travelling to school in, overturned near Sagamakunta village in Raichur taluk on Tuesday.

The bus, belonging to Raichur Depot of Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), was heading towards Raichur from Korvihal village carrying students and other passengers. It overturned after the driver moved to the side to give way for another vehicle, police sources said, adding that a total of three students suffered injuries in the incident.

The injured have been shifted to Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and a private hospital in Raichur and provided treatment.

M.S. Chandrasekhar, Divisional Controller, has said that officers from KKRTC reached the spot and inspected the vehicle. They also visited the hospital where students are getting treated, he added. Superintendent of Police of Raichur Puttamadaiah, Additional Superintendents of Police Shivakumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Satyanarayana Roa and Police Inspector of Raichur Rural Police Station Sabaiah visited the spot.

The police are preparing to register a case at Raichur Rural Police Station.