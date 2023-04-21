Three students from NK secure State ranks

April 21, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Belagavi

Three students from Northern Karnataka have got State-level ranks in II PU examination arts stream.

Priyanka Kulkarni of KLE society’s Lingaraj PU college and Rahul Motilal Rathod of Sri Khasgateshwar PU college in Talikoti in Vijayapura district stood second in the State with 592 marks. Sahana Ulavappa Kadakol of Government PU College at Bailhongal in Belagavi district stood third with 591 marks. All three hope to become IAS officers.

Rahul’s parents Motilal and Savita are migrant labourers. Hailing from Yadgir district, they travel to Ratnagiri in coastal Maharashtra to work in cashew factories for six months a year. Based on the advice of some teachers, they sent their son to SK PU college and hostel run by Veerashaiva Vidyavardhaka Sangha in Talikoti.

The story of Sahana Kadakol is inspiring too. Sahana recalls how her merit-cum-means scholarship of ₹1,000 per month not only helped her, but her siblings too. Her father Ulavappa Kadakol is a small farmer who works as a labourer in other fields during off-season months. Sahana’s teachers suggested her to take the NMMS examination in high school. It helped her not only to go to school, but to send her two younger siblings to school too.

Priyanka , who has been a meritorious student all through, got 98.6% marks in SSLC. She chose arts despite opposition from friends and some family members, as she wanted to become an IAS officer. She passed by the Deputy Commissioner’s bungalow when her father Chidambar Kulkarni, an accountant, took her to primary school everyday. This made her learn about all-India services and opt for humanities. “I woke up early and studied only for 3-4 hours daily, and enjoyed life as a college student by participating in cultural programmes and sports events,’‘ she said. Sitting with her mother Deepali Kulkarni every evening to go through the next day’s lessons helped too.

