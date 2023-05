Three students from Mysuru shine at Olympiad awards

May 29, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MYSURU

Three students from Mysuru have achieved international ranks in the SOF Olympiad exam 2022-23.

According to a statement here, N.S. Anusha, a student in Grade 4 from Delhi Public School, Mysuru, has bagged international social studies Olympiad Rank 1 and won an international gold medal along with a merit certificate.

The statement said Navneeth S. of Grade 2 from Kendriya Vidyalaya – Primary secured a national science Olympiad rank 3 and Sanchi Jain of Grade 3 from NPS International secured international social studies Olympiad rank 3 and both received an international bronze medal and a merit certificate.

About 60 lakh students from 70 countries participated in the SOF Olympiad examination 2022-23. From Mysuru, around 45,000 participated in the exam, the statement added.