Three students from Karnataka get all India first rank in NEET

The National Testing Agency announced the NEET-2024 results late on Tuesday (June 4) evening, and in a first, three students from Karnataka got the first rank in the all-India level.

Kalyan V. of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Marathahalli, Bengaluru; Sam Shreyas Joseph of Narayana Co-Kaveri, Bhavan, Kasavanahalli, Bengaluru; and Arjun Kishore from Mangaluru secured 720 out 720 marks (99.997129%) in the NEET.

Kalyan V. had also secured the top rank in four streams, including B.V.Sc (Veterinary), B-Pharma, Pharma-D and B.Sc Nursing in CET-2024 results, which were announced recently, and he is aiming to join the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

Speaking to The Hindu, Kalyan said, “Preparation was a part of the daily work and going through the NCERT textbooks and solving question papers for NEET helped me a lot. My family and I are pleased with the results. I will wait for the NEET counselling to know my chances to enter AIIMS Delhi.”

Sam Shreyas Joseph began his preparation two years ago while he was in Class 11. “I enjoy helping people and contributing to society, which led me to pick the science stream. My father, who is also a doctor, inspired me to pursue this stream. The institute’s materials and online resources helped me a lot with rigorous test schedules. I want to join either AIIMS-Delhi or JIPMER Pondicherry for the MBBS course,” he said.

As many as 67 students have scored 720 out of 720 across the country. Six students from Karnataka have been positioned in the top 100 ranks at the all-India level.

A note released by the National Testing Agency said that of the 1,55,148 students from Karnataka who registered for NEET, 1,50,171 appeared, and 89,088 candidates were eligible.

The number of candidates who qualified from Karnataka this year is higher than in previous years. During NEET-2023, 75,248 candidates qualified, compared to 72,262 in 2022.

NEET was conducted in 13 languages, including Kannada. This year, 1,065 candidates registered to write in Kannada, against 704 last year.

This year, of the 9,98,298 male candidates appeared of which as many as 5,47,036 qualified; of the 13,34,982 female candidates, 7,69,222 qualified across the country. Among 17 transgenders, ten got qualified in the NEET-2024.