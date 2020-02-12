Three students drown in Tumakuru

Three students of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes hostel in Gubbi drowned in a tank on the outskirts of Gubbi in Tumakuru district on Wednesday. Two others were rescued.

The five students did not go to school, and went for swimming in the Gubbi tank. Sources said they didn’t know to swim properly.

The police gave the names of the deceased as Srinivas, 14, class 9 student of Chidambara Ashrama Government High School, Gubbi, and a native of Jaimaruthinagar in Bengaluru; Nandan, 13, class 8 student of Chidambara Ashrama Government High School and a native of Kallenahalli in Gubbi taluk; and Darshan, 14, class 9 student of Government High School on the premises of Government Junior College in Gubbi and a native of N. Rampura in Gubbi taluk.

Ashok and Megharaj were rescued. All the three bodies have been recovered from the tank.

Gubbi police have registered a case.