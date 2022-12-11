  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of semifinal matches, timings, dates, live streaming details

Three students die in an accident near Shivamogga

Their car hit a truck coming from the opposite direction while overtaking another vehicle

December 11, 2022 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Three engineering students died on the spot and another student suffered injuries in a head-on collision between a car and a truck near Kallapura on Savalanga Road near Shivamogga early morning on Sunday. The police gave the names of the deceased as Karthik, Vivek and Mohan. Rudresh suffered serious injuries. All are in the age group of 20-21 years.

The students were on a visit to Shivamogga from Davanagere on Saturday night. They met with the accident around 5 am while returning to Davangere. Injured Rudresh has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. It is said that the car hit the truck coming from the opposite direction, while overtaking another vehicle.

Shivamogga Rural Police have registered the case.

