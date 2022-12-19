Three students die after bus runs them over in Ballari

December 19, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

In a gruesome road accident, three students died on the spot after a State-run transport bus ran over them at Halakundi village in Ballari district in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased were later identified as 19-year-old Kanakaraju from Emmiganur in Kampli taluk, 18-year-old Shankar from Muradi village in Anantpur district, Andhra Pradesh, and 22-year-old Honnurswamy from Nagenahalli in Sandur taluk.

The first two were PU students and the latter was a degree student.

As per information provided by the police, the students were returning after completing catering work when the accident happened at about 1.30 a.m.

The bus which belonged to Jewargi depot in Kalaburagi district was on its way to Yadrami from Bengaluru.

Pradeep Kumar was driving the bus. A case was registered at the Ballari Rural Police Station.