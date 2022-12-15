Three stalls gutted at Dasara exhibition grounds

December 15, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The blaze at Dasara Exhibition grounds in Mysuru on Thursday morning: | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Fire broke out early on Thursday morning in a portion of the Dasara Exhibition grounds and gutted three stalls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after thick smoke was found emerging out of the stalls adjacent to the office of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) close to the entrance around 7 a.m., the Fire and Emergency Services were alerted and the fire was put out.

Fire and Emergency Services officials said two fire tenders were despatched to the spot soon after receiving information and the fire was put out in about half-an-hour. Three more fire tenders were kept on stand-by, but the personnel managed to extinguish the fire.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A short-circuit has been attributed as the reason for the fire outbreak and the inflammable material used for the false ceiling on the stalls had contributed to the spread of the fire.

According to KEA Chairman Mirle Srinivas Gowda, three stalls including the stalls put up by Cyber Crime Department and Women and Child Welfare Department were gutted.

He said there was a rat menace in the Dasara Exhibition grounds and suspected that rodents may have chewed the wires of one of the television sets kept in the Cyber Crime stall.

Though no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident, Mr. Gowda regretted the destruction of the drawings of children that were exhibited in the stalls.

The Dasara Exhibition, however, remained open to visitors as usual in the evening. “There was no impact of the fire on the visitors and the exhibition”, Mr. Gowda said.

Meanwhile, the authorities have decided to extend the Exhibition, which was scheduled to end on December 24, to January 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US