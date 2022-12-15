Three stalls gutted at Dasara exhibition grounds

December 15, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - MYSURU

Fire broke out early on Thursday morning in a portion of the Dasara Exhibition grounds and gutted three stalls.

Soon after thick smoke was found emerging out of the stalls adjacent to the office of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) close to the entrance around 7 a.m., the Fire and Emergency Services were alerted and the fire was put out.

Fire and Emergency Services officials said two fire tenders were despatched to the spot soon after receiving information and the fire was put out in about half-an-hour. Three more fire tenders were kept on stand-by, but the personnel managed to extinguish the fire.

A short-circuit has been attributed as the reason for the fire outbreak and the inflammable material used for the false ceiling on the stalls had contributed to the spread of the fire.

According to KEA Chairman Mirle Srinivas Gowda, three stalls including the stalls put up by Cyber Crime Department and Women and Child Welfare Department were gutted.

He said there was a rat menace in the Dasara Exhibition grounds and suspected that rodents may have chewed the wires of one of the television sets kept in the Cyber Crime stall.

Though no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident, Mr. Gowda regretted the destruction of the drawings of children that were exhibited in the stalls.

The Dasara Exhibition, however, remained open to visitors as usual in the evening. “There was no impact of the fire on the visitors and the exhibition”, Mr. Gowda said.

Meanwhile, the authorities have decided to extend the Exhibition, which was scheduled to end on December 24, to January 2.