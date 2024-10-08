Three sloth bears electrocuted in Arsikere

Three sloth bears, including a cub, were found dead in a farmland at Kallusadarahalli in Arsikere taluk on Monday. The wild animals died after coming into contact with a live electric wire that had fallen on the ground following heavy winds and rain the previous night.

Locals found the animals dead when they reached the place on Monday. They informed the officials of the Forest Department and Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company (CESC). The officers, who visited the spot, suspected that the death was due to electrocution. While the male bear was found dead in one spot, the female and cub died about 20 meters away.

Sourabh Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests of Hassan, told The Hindu that the Arsikere Range officials had filed a wildlife offence report, citing the local officials of CESC as the accused. “We have disposed of the carcasses as per the procedure. The preliminary inquiry suggests that the animals died of electrocution. However, we will get a detailed report from the veterinarian in a couple of days,” the officer added.

