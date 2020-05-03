Three Shramik trains set off with 6,000 workers

Over 6,000 migrant workers left the city for their home towns in Bhubaneswar, Danapur, and Hatia in three Shramik Specials operated by the South Western Railway (SWR).

According to a press release from SWR here on Sunday, the Shramik Specials were operated from Chikbanavara and Malur stations. These special trains are being run from point to point with no stoppages en route.

MHA permission

The trains were operated following permission granted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for movement of the stranded people, including migrant labourers, workers, students, tourists to their home towns. The government had arranged transport for the migrant workers to the stations in BMTC buses. The release added that social distancing norms were enforced during boarding and inside the trains before departure. The passengers were all medically examined and issued medical certificate by the State government. While Azim Premji Foundation provided lunch packets, fruits, water bottles and biscuits to passengers at Malur station, all meals en route will be provided by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation.

RPF escorts

The press release also stated that the Railway Protection Force team is escorting the trains. The details of passengers, coach-wise with address and mobile numbers have been obtained. These details have been digitalised and stored for contact tracing in future, if required.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said the police had escorted 50 buses with 1,200 passengers to each train after screening.