Three Sharnbasveshwar Residential Composite PU College students score more than 99% marks in JEE Mains

February 13, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Vinaykumar S. Kasbegoudar, student of Sharnbasveshwar Residential Composite PU College, Kalaburagi, has demonstrated exceptional performance in the first phase of JEE Mains conducted in January/February 2024.

Kasbegoudar has clinched the top position in the institution with an impressive 99.67%.

Ambresh Pramodkumar Hibare has secured the second position with 99.46% and Mallikarjun Chandrashekhar the third position with 99.21%.

As many as three students have scored above 99%, 35 have secured above 95% and 97 students have scored above 90%.

Students of Dr. Channabasaveshwar Gurukul Residential PU Science College of Bidar and Guru Nanak Independent PU College of Bidar have brought laurels to their institutions.

Akhilesh Ramesh, student of Dr. Channabasaveshwar Gurukul Residential PU Science College, Kardyal in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district, secured the highest marks with 99.63% in the Joint Entrance Examinations (Mains) -2023 Phase-I, conducted by NTA (National Testing Agency), bringing laurels to his institution.

Prajwal Vijaykumar has secured 99.51%, Santoshi Mallikarjun 98.71%, Akash Siddappa 98.69%, Mahendra Nagesh 98.43%, Mallikarjun Basappa 98.34%, Sandesh Reddy 97.87%, Saikumar 97.81%, Santoshi Sanjeevkumar 97.80%, Sanat 97.80%, Rohit Dinesh 97.72%, Vivek Triyambak 97.69% and Varun Yaragere has obtained 97.20%. More than 200 students are eligible to write JEE (Advanced) examination.

Nearly 20 students of Guru Nanak Independent Pre-University College of Bidar, who secured the highest marks in JEE (Mains), are eligible to write JEE (Advanced) exams.

Students who have scored the highest marks are Akshata, Vinay Kumar, Arpita, Isha Yadav, Renuka, Navanath, Geeta, Kiran, Arpit and Jeshab Paul.