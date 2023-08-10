Three sentenced to life for murder in Shivamogga

August 10, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Shivamogga

A Shivamogga court, on Wednesday, convicted three people accused of double murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment besides a penalty of ₹1 lakh each.

The prime accused Karthik of Shivamogga Town had married Revathi in 2017. Revathi had an affair with Vijay before her marriage. When Karthik, 28, came to know about this, he murdered both Revathi and Vijay, in October 2017 with the help of his friends Bharath, 23, of Hosamane Extension and Sandeep, 21, of Rajendra Nagar. The crime was committed at Santhekadur village in Tunga Nagar Police Station limits.

Then Police Inspector Mahantesh B. Holi registered the case and filed the charge-sheet after an investigation. After hearing the case, the third additional District and Sessions judge K. Manu pronounced the judgment. The convicted people will have to undergo imprisonment for six more months if they fail to pay the penalty.

