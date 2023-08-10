HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three sentenced to life for murder in Shivamogga

August 10, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A Shivamogga court, on Wednesday, convicted three people accused of double murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment besides a penalty of ₹1 lakh each.

The prime accused Karthik of Shivamogga Town had married Revathi in 2017. Revathi had an affair with Vijay before her marriage. When Karthik, 28, came to know about this, he murdered both Revathi and Vijay, in October 2017 with the help of his friends Bharath, 23, of Hosamane Extension and Sandeep, 21, of Rajendra Nagar. The crime was committed at Santhekadur village in Tunga Nagar Police Station limits.

Then Police Inspector Mahantesh B. Holi registered the case and filed the charge-sheet after an investigation. After hearing the case, the third additional District and Sessions judge K. Manu pronounced the judgment. The convicted people will have to undergo imprisonment for six more months if they fail to pay the penalty.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.