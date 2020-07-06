Three SARI patients die of COVID-19 in Mysuru

The COVID-19 fatality rate is on the rise in Mysuru with three new deaths reported on Monday. With this, the number of deaths linked to the coronavirus pandemic has gone up to eight.
All three victims suffered from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and the deaths occurred on Sunday.
The victims include P-21581, a 50-year-old male from Chamarajanagar; P-21141, a 46-year-old male from Agrahara; and P-25180, a 75-year-old male from Kalyangiri here, according to a media bulletin.
All 45 cases reported on Monday were in home quarantine and shifted to the designated hospital. The new infections increased the Mysuru tally to 481. The total active cases so far stands at 202, including 185 isolated in the COVID-19 hospital, two in designated maternity hospitals, six in private hospitals and 12 under home isolation.
Sixteen persons were discharged on Monday. The new infections resulted in the opening of 25 new containment zones across the district and the majority of them are located in Mysuru city.
