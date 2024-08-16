GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three rowdy sheeters arrested for burgling houses 

Published - August 16, 2024 10:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

City police have, in two separate cases, arrested three rowdy sheeters for allegedly burgling houses and recovered a total of ₹1.12 crore worth of stolen valuables. 

Girinagar police arrested Narasimha Reddy, 36, a notorious rowdy sheeter with Girinagar police station, and recovered ₹81.25 lakh worth of stolen valuables from him. He reportedly confessed to having burgled more houses in Jayanagar and Basavanagudi as well. He also said that he had given the stolen jewels to his associate Vinu, who was lodged in a Tamil Nadu prison, arrested in house burglary cases there. Police got his custody on a body warrant and said they had recovered stolen jewels, which were pawned with gold loan companies in Tamil Nadu. 

In another case, Kumaraswamy Layout police arrested two rowdy sheeters Karthik, 36, and Raghu, 26. They recovered ₹31 lakh worth of stolen valuables from them including 470 grams of gold jewellery and 3 kg of silver bars. The accused had not only pawned the stolen jewellery at pawn shops in Bengaluru, but also in Hyderabad and one of the accused Karthik had also given some jewels to his partner, said the police. 

