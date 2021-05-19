Three rescued fishermen handed over to Kerala government

MANGALURU

19 May 2021 20:11 IST

Coast Guard Karnataka on Wednesday handed over to the Kerala government the three fishermen who were rescued in the sea off 10 nautical miles from Kannur at midnight on May 14.

According to a press release, the three fishermen were handed over to the Kerala government authorities in the presence of Dakshina Kannada MP and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel in Mangaluru.

The release said that the three fishermen, Arun (36), S. Francis (58) and Suriendar (64), were in the fishing boat IFB Bhadriya. The boat suffered an engine failure because of inclement weather on that night. Coast Guard ship Vikram braved the rough sea and rescued the three fishermen.

The ship then proceed towards the Lakshadweep Islands coast for search and rescue operation of fishing boat IBD/TN/06/MM/5517 from Tamil Nadu and fishing boat IFB Aji Mersha from Kerala. The ship carried out extensive operation along with Dornier aircraft but could not trace the two boats and their crew members, the release said.