Three rare literary works released in Mysuru

The Oriental Research Institute (ORI) in the city, which is a treasure trove of ancient manuscripts, released three books as part of its efforts to make some of the rare literary works available to the public at low prices.

The books were released by G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, under which the ORI functions. Of the three, Manushastravivaranam is reckoned to be a translation from one of the earliest manuscripts, which is dated 8th Century CE, according to ORI director S. Shivarajappa. The second work is titled Khadga Shastra and the third is relatively recent and pertains to Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. The original work is dated 19th century and is titled Srimatkrishnarajagunaloka, said Mr. Shivarajappa.

Khadga Shastra throws light on the arms and weaponry of ancient India, while the work on Wadiyar is a study of the Mysuru ruler and his taste for literature, culture, and art.

Prof. Shivarajappa said this is part of the ORI’s ongoing efforts to make available at low cost some rare works to scholars and students of Indian history, culture and arts, apart from members of the public who may have interest in these subjects.

The ORI since its inception has published 225 rare works and there are six more ready for release within the next fortnight. All the books were printed by Prasaranga, the publications division of the university.