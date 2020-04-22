Karnataka

Three railway hospitals ready for treatment in Karnataka

Three railway hospitals on South Western Railway (SWR) Zone are now ready for treatment of COVID-19 positive patients and a swab sample collection facility has also been commissioned at the Railway Central Hospital here from Monday.

According to a press release issued by the chief public relations officer of SWR, separate clinics have been established in Railway Hospitals of SWR with separate team of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and pharmacists with Personal Protective Equipment. Fever clinics are also planned to be set up at other locations for diagnosis of COVID-19.

This apart, the three railway hospitals on the railway zone have been kept ready to treat COVID-19 patients. The Central Hospital in Hubballi has 149 beds with an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of eight beds. Similarly, in the 50-bed Railway Hospital in Bengaluru, the ICU has six beds. The 101-bed Railway Hospital in Mysuru also has a six-bed ICU facility.

