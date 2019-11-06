Three prisoners released for good conduct

Three prisoners were released from the Mysuru Central Prison on Monday in recognition of their good behaviour, as a part of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. They had been serving jail terms from one to five years.

They include Mallikarjuna V.M. from Vidyaranyapuram in Mysuru; Satish from V.V. Mohalla in Mysuru and Ramesh from Kanakapura taluk in Bengaluru rural district. Speaking at a programme organised on the prison premises, Principal District and Sessions Court Judge Suresh K. Vontigodi advised the prisoners to become responsible citizens.

Historian P.V. Nanjaraj Urs; Meena Deshpande, ex- faculty from Bangalore University, and Tanveer Sait, MLA, spoke. Chief Jail Superintendent K.C. Divyashree was present.