Three prisoners released for good conduct

MLA Tanveer Sait and Principal District and Sessions Judge Suresh K. Vontigodi with the prisoners who were released from the Mysuru Central Prison on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Release was part of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Three prisoners were released from the Mysuru Central Prison on Monday in recognition of their good behaviour, as a part of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. They had been serving jail terms from one to five years.

They include Mallikarjuna V.M. from Vidyaranyapuram in Mysuru; Satish from V.V. Mohalla in Mysuru and Ramesh from Kanakapura taluk in Bengaluru rural district. Speaking at a programme organised on the prison premises, Principal District and Sessions Court Judge Suresh K. Vontigodi advised the prisoners to become responsible citizens.

Historian P.V. Nanjaraj Urs; Meena Deshpande, ex- faculty from Bangalore University, and Tanveer Sait, MLA, spoke. Chief Jail Superintendent K.C. Divyashree was present.

