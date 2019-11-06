Three prisoners released for good conduct

Three prisoners were released from the Mysuru Central Prison on Monday in recognition of their good behaviour, as a part of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. They had been serving jail terms from one to five years.
They include Mallikarjuna V.M. from Vidyaranyapuram in Mysuru; Satish from V.V. Mohalla in Mysuru and Ramesh from Kanakapura taluk in Bengaluru rural district. Speaking at a programme organised on the prison premises, Principal District and Sessions Court Judge Suresh K. Vontigodi advised the prisoners to become responsible citizens.
Historian P.V. Nanjaraj Urs; Meena Deshpande, ex- faculty from Bangalore University, and Tanveer Sait, MLA, spoke. Chief Jail Superintendent K.C. Divyashree was present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor