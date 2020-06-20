Karnataka

Three pose as I-T officials, arrested

The Sagar Rural police have arrested three persons on the charge of impersonating as officials from the Income Tax Department.

The arrested are Chandan Rao, Naveen Kumar and Lathesh, all residents of Bhadravati. They had entered the house of Vishwanath, a farmer and businessman from Jannehaklu village in Sagar taluk, on June 12 and introduced themselves as officials from Income Tax Department. After asking Mr. Vishwanath about his financial transactions, they took ₹2.3 lakh cash from him. They also asked him to come to their office for investigation if the need arose.

After realising that they were impersonators, Mr. Vishwanath lodged a complaint with the Sagar Rural police. After verifying the footage of the surveillance camera at the premises, the police arrested the trio.

