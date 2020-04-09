Three policemen suspended for hate message

Three police officials have been suspended for allegedly circulating a hate message on social media. The message targeted Muslims. Taking serious note of it, Superintendent of Police Anupam Agrawal suspended the personnel.

“Besides this, I conducted meeting of officials instructing them not to forward any communally sensitive messages on social media, as it may create social disturbance and, more importantly, it will bring bad name to the Police Department,” he said.

Mr. Agrawal said that a clear message has been sent to the common public not to share any inflammatory message on social media. He has said that tough action will be initiated against all such people who try to create communal tension during a critical situation when the nation is fighting the deadly coronavirus.