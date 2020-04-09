Three policemen suspended for hate message

Three police officials have been suspended for allegedly circulating a hate message on social media. The message targeted Muslims. Taking serious note of it, Superintendent of Police Anupam Agrawal suspended the personnel.
“Besides this, I conducted meeting of officials instructing them not to forward any communally sensitive messages on social media, as it may create social disturbance and, more importantly, it will bring bad name to the Police Department,” he said.
Mr. Agrawal said that a clear message has been sent to the common public not to share any inflammatory message on social media. He has said that tough action will be initiated against all such people who try to create communal tension during a critical situation when the nation is fighting the deadly coronavirus.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.