Three police personnel succumb to virus

18 April 2021

The police force is struggling under the onslaught of the pandemic. Three police personnel succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday including an assistant sub inspector with Ashok Nagar police station, a head constable with the City Armed Reserve police, and a reserve ASI with VIP security.

“They had been hospitalised but their condition worsened and they passed away,” said a senior police officer.

As many as 102 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19. “While some have been admitted to hospitals, others with mild symptoms are quarantining themselves at home,” the senior officer added.

In the West Division alone, there are 34 COVID-19 cases. “All police stations are sanitised regularly and police personnel are subjected to tests. Senior police officials are also counselling their staff to help them through these trying times,” the officer added.

The pandemic is taking its toll on the force with the number of infections on the rise. Since last year, 36 police personnel – a majority from the Bengaluru City Police – have succumbed to COVID-19.