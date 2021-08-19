Three police men suspended

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy has placed three police constables under suspension on the charge of dereliction of duty on Thursday.

Talking to The Hindu, Dr. Vedamurthy said that those who were kept under suspension were on duty at Yargol village in Yadgir district when some people opened fire in the air using single barrel muzzle loading (SBML) guns while welcoming Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, New and Renewable Energy Bhagawanth Khuba on the district border on Wednesday.

Dr. Vedamurthy gave the names of suspended policemen as Veeresh, Santosh and Mahaboob, all attached to the Yadgir Rural Police Station.

On Wednesday, in a swift action, the police took four persons, Sharanappa, Monappa, Ningappa and Devindra, into custody in connection with the firing incident and booked them under Section 25 of the Arms Act.